Joseph "Lucky" Luciano

VALPARAISO, IN — Joseph Luciano "Lucky," 73, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, following a short illness. He was born and raised in Trenton, NJ, and Bucks County, PA. Joe began work with U.S. Steel in 1967 and was transferred to Northwest Indiana to supervise the EJ & E railyards. His off time was spent rehabbing boats and cars, specializing in Cadillacs and Corvettes. He retired in 1998 and discovered the joy of golf as a snowbird in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore; his mother, Siri; his brother, Vince; and his sister, Patty. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughter, Christina Slifko, and son-in-law, Ray; his son, Joe, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Heather; two beautiful granddaughters, Aubrey and Abigail; his sister, Elizabeth Forehand and brother-in-law, Keith; brother, John and sister-in-law, Linda; and many nieces and nephews. Joe will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in Florida in the spring.