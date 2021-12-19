 Skip to main content
Joseph M. Bohley

MUNSTER, IN - Joseph M. Bohley, age 87, of Munster, Indiana passed away December 12, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty (nee Sloan); cherished daughter Terry (Dan) Maddox; adored grandson Kristopher Roop; two dear sisters.

Joseph honorably served in the United States Army.

In honor of his wishes, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contribute to your favorite charity in his memory.

Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

