ST. JOHN, IN — Joseph M. Golec, age 69, formally of St. John, IN. Survived by his wife Susan, his fur babies: Ricky & Lucy; and many friends and relatives that appreciated his wit, humor, and his way of addressing socially sensitive issues. Joe worked on the railroad for over 45 years; beginning with the Illinois Central as a switchman and retired from Metra as an engineer. He loved gardening, animals, and the Chicago Cubs.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (bestfriends.org) or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation (PKDcure.org)

