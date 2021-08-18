ST. JOHN, IN — Joseph M. Golec, age 69, formally of St. John, IN. Survived by his wife Susan, his fur babies: Ricky & Lucy; and many friends and relatives that appreciated his wit, humor, and his way of addressing socially sensitive issues. Joe worked on the railroad for over 45 years; beginning with the Illinois Central as a switchman and retired from Metra as an engineer. He loved gardening, animals, and the Chicago Cubs.