Joseph M. Hartig
WESTVILLE, IN — Joseph M. Hartig of Westville Indiana passed away on July 6, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1938 the son of Anthony and Josephine Hartig who proceeded him in death along with his wife of 41 years, Susan Hartig. Joe is survived by his two sons, Michael Hartig of Tolleson Arizona, Mark (Melissa) Hartig of Valparaiso and daughter Michele Stayton of Nashville Tennessee. Also survived by granddaughter Megan Hartig and grandson Matthew Hartig both of Arizona, Sisters Joan (Richard) Stombaugh of Valparaiso and Sister Catherine (William) Farrington of Rolling Prairie Indiana along with several nieces and nephews.
Joe served in the United Stated Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion post 94, VFW Post 2231, Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #500.
Joe was raised in Fish Lake Indiana where he attended Mill Creek High School and Purdue University. Joe enjoyed boating, Fishing, Dancing and Gambling. Joe was cremated with no services per his request. Newhard Funeral Home is Westville, is handling the arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com