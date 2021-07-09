WESTVILLE, IN — Joseph M. Hartig of Westville Indiana passed away on July 6, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1938 the son of Anthony and Josephine Hartig who proceeded him in death along with his wife of 41 years, Susan Hartig. Joe is survived by his two sons, Michael Hartig of Tolleson Arizona, Mark (Melissa) Hartig of Valparaiso and daughter Michele Stayton of Nashville Tennessee. Also survived by granddaughter Megan Hartig and grandson Matthew Hartig both of Arizona, Sisters Joan (Richard) Stombaugh of Valparaiso and Sister Catherine (William) Farrington of Rolling Prairie Indiana along with several nieces and nephews.