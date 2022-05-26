 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph M. Kandron

Sept. 29, 1947 - May 24, 2022

SAINT JOHN - Joseph M. Kandron, age 74, of Saint John, resident formerly of Crete and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood.

Graduate of Mendel Catholic High School. United States Air Force Veteran. Retired from AT&T after over 30 years of service as a Project Manager. Then worked for Time Warner as a Project Manager for 10 years.

Active parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church, St. John, IN.

Husband for 54 years of Bernice A. (nee Cimaroli). Son of the late Irma (nee Parise) and Joseph Kandron. Brother of the late John (Beverly) Kandron. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many.

Resting at St. John the Evangelist Church-Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Avenue, St. John, IN (Corner of 93rd Ave and RT 41) on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. Info: Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights, IL. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com

