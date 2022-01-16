Aug. 24, 1934 - Jan. 12, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph M. Leone, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Joseph is survived by his two children: Richard (Diane) Leone, Sandi (Mike) Mendoza; nine grandchildren: David (Taylor) Frank, Joseph (Amanda) Frank, Erin Frank, Chris Leone, Carina Leone, James Leone, Sarah Leone, John Leone, Grace Leone; and five great-grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Leone; brother, Tony Leone; sisters: Connie Sparacino, Mary Caravana, Josie Van Cleef and Jane Dudash; grandson, John Leone.
Joseph was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and of Knights of Columbus, Msgr Hoffman Council #13003. He was retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years and was also a retired member of the Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department. Joseph grew figs and was known as the "Fig Man". He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Joseph was always shopping for a good bargain. He enjoyed hanging out with his son-in-law, going to Mass, trips to the casino and traveling with his wife. He loved helping others and telling jokes. Joseph was also an Army Veteran.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Funeral Prayers will be on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 9:15 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral Services will follow at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joseph's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Visit Joseph's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.