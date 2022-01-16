Joseph M. Leone

Joseph was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and of Knights of Columbus, Msgr Hoffman Council #13003. He was retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years and was also a retired member of the Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department. Joseph grew figs and was known as the "Fig Man". He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Joseph was always shopping for a good bargain. He enjoyed hanging out with his son-in-law, going to Mass, trips to the casino and traveling with his wife. He loved helping others and telling jokes. Joseph was also an Army Veteran.