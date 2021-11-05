Joseph M. Onofrey

Joseph is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marta Onofrey (nee Hrischuk); daughter, Mary Grace Onofrey; brothers, Daniel and Donald Onofrey; sister, Beth (Marce) Gonzalez; niece, Gigi Gonzalez; nephew, Jon Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Onofrey, and his mother, Alice Onofrey-Giedemann (nee Lepp) Joseph was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of 1981, "Tradition never graduates." He was a laborer in Local #81 for more than twenty-five years. An avid sports fan, Joseph's favorite teams were the White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears, Notre Dame Football, and IU Basketball. Joseph's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the University of Chicago hospital, along with a special thank you to family friend Dr. Harsh Dalal.