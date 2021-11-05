Joseph M. Onofrey
MILLER BEACH, IN — Joseph M. Onofrey, age 58, of Miller Beach, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, after a more than five-year battle with cancer.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marta Onofrey (nee Hrischuk); daughter, Mary Grace Onofrey; brothers, Daniel and Donald Onofrey; sister, Beth (Marce) Gonzalez; niece, Gigi Gonzalez; nephew, Jon Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Onofrey, and his mother, Alice Onofrey-Giedemann (nee Lepp) Joseph was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of 1981, "Tradition never graduates." He was a laborer in Local #81 for more than twenty-five years. An avid sports fan, Joseph's favorite teams were the White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears, Notre Dame Football, and IU Basketball. Joseph's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the University of Chicago hospital, along with a special thank you to family friend Dr. Harsh Dalal.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. If you can, please wear something from one of Joseph's favorite sports teams to the visitation, but no Cubs! In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to White Sox Charities in Joseph's name. Visit Joseph's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.