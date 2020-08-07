× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph M. Poplas Jr. age 69, of Highland, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He is survived by his son, Joseph V (Jodi) Poplas; grandson, Bryan Poplas and sister, Nancy (Tim)Schoon and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Margaret M. (nee Koval) Poplas Sr. and sister, Linda (still living, Michael) Beebe.

Joseph was a member of the Army National Guard and an honorary Kentucky Colonial. He attended Joliet Catholic College and worked for Reed Minerals. Joe ran a golf league at White Hawk Country Club and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed watching war movies and old westerns and spending time with his grandson. He collected owls and was a member of the Highland Republican Committee. He was an avid stamp collector and member of The Calumet Stamp Club.