May 23, 1983 - Oct. 3, 2022
CHICAGO, IL - Joseph M. Zaborske, formerly of Schererville, IN, Age 39, passed away October 3, 2022.
Survived by his loving parents: John and Lillian Zaborske; brother, John (Christa) Zaborske; uncle, Daniel Kuzma; aunt Mary Ann Oresik; and numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 Wilhelm, Schererville, IN with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. Michael Cemetary. Friends are invited to visit with Joseph's family on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Michael Catholic Church. Joseph was a health, safety and environmental manager for Sherwin Williams Paint Co. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME - 219-322-6616