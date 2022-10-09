Joseph M. Zaborske

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 Wilhelm, Schererville, IN with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. Michael Cemetary. Friends are invited to visit with Joseph's family on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Michael Catholic Church. Joseph was a health, safety and environmental manager for Sherwin Williams Paint Co. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME - 219-322-6616