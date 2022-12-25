SAINT JOHN, IN - Joseph Marion Hero, of Saint John, passed away on December 19th holding the hands of his beloved wife and daughter. He was born in East Chicago to Croatian immigrants George and Frances Hero. He began working at Inland Steel at the age of 18 while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. Those closest to Joe knew he was generous, honest, tenacious, and not afraid to stand-up for what is right.

Joseph is preceded in death by his siblings Violet Hero, Theresa Hero, George F. Hero Jr. and his parents George Hero and Frances Hero. He is survived by his wife Janet Hero, daughter Julie Hero, son-in-law Ben McTee, and step-grandchildren Troy McTee and Drew McTee.

Visitation Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, December 28, 2022 with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John – St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond.

The family asks in-lieu of flowers, a Catholic Mass be requested in Joseph's name.

The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Franciscan Health ICU staff who took such great care of him in his final hours. For more information www.elmwoodchapel.com or 219-365-3474.