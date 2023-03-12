July 6, 1929 - Dec. 27, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Joseph Methodius Dolak age 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1929, in a back-lot house in Whiting, Indiana. The second of six children, his middle name honors a patron saint of Slovakia, homeland of his immigrant parents Joseph and Veronica (Posivik). Joseph is survived by his wife Elizabeth, brother David (Gloria) Dolak, sisters Bernadine Kaine, and Mary Ruth Armstrong; sons David and Adam, and daughters Chris (John) Hills, Ellen, Celeste (Michael) Payesko, and grandchildren Esa, Sarah, and Michael Payesko, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife Dorothy (Krajnik), his son Paul, his brother Thomas, and sister Helen.

Joe grew up as a member of St. John the Baptist parish, and he was a standout athlete at George Rogers Clark High School. There are stories of him hitting home runs over the roof at Block Stadium (East Chicago) and into Lake Michigan from the Industrial League Field in Whiting Park. He played professional baseball as catcher and third baseman in the Chicago White Sox minor league system in Wisconsin and Oklahoma. His dream of a sports career was cut short after he was drafted into the United States Army and served two years in Korea during the active conflict of 1951-53. After his service, he attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana where he was a member of the Puma varsity baseball team and graduated with a degree in mathematics. After completing a graduate degree from Purdue University, he began a more than 30-year teaching career at the secondary level in Gary, Indiana. He was one of the original faculty at Gary West Side High School and was a proud supporter of the Cougar sports teams.

In 1957, he married Dorothy and they raised a family of six children in Hammond where he was an anchor resident for 60 years and proud to tend the largest garden on the block, growing and canning an impressive amount of vegetables including, tomatoes, peppers, pickles, beans, and home-grown corn. He also took pride in tinkering around the large 1920s-era family home, which always seemed to need some tender loving care. Joe always remained an athlete at heart. He was credited by fellow neighbors as being the first person to start “jogging” around the block, simply deciding one day that he needed more exercise and so, donning a pair of white athletic trunks and sneakers, he single-handedly began the running craze of the 1970s!

After the tragic, early passing of his beloved first wife, he decided to re-enter the dating scene and made another good choice. In 1991 he married Elizabeth (Betty) Sutor, from Chicago, and was proud to become an honorary Irishman, acquiring four additional stepchildren along the way, John (Sue), Kathy (Jordan), Peggy, and Kevin. Post-retirement from full-time teaching, he became a substitute teacher at Bishop Noll Institute for many years and shifted his athletic focus to mastering the links on a variety of golf courses in Northwest Indiana, continuing to walk the full length of the greens, no electric cart for him. This allowed him to collect an impressive amount of errant golf balls, only some of which were his own, which he would then donate (by the bucket-load) to school groups. He was a devoted driver for Meals on Wheels, which gave him the opportunity not only to help people get quality food, but also to socialize and share a good cup of coffee and a doughnut with some of his customers. He was a lover of good food and drink. Joe was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Hammond, singing in the memorial choir.

Although his final year was a physical challenge, he still was able to enjoy and maintain his garden and fruit orchard and to mow the grass almost to his 93rd birthday. His mind remained sharp, and he was a voracious reader who enjoyed solving mathematical puzzles, such as the mysteries of medical billing, until his final days.

Another member of the Finest Generation has moved on. We will miss him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Philip D. Halfacre VG, Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave. in Hammond, at 10:30 a.m. March 17, with inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN 46327.