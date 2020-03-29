Joseph Michael Miller

LANSING, IL - Joe Miller, age 56, of Lansing, IL passed away on March 25, 2020. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Holly (nee Cain), His Precious Ellie and Daughters Brittany (Adrian) Mosca and Brandy (Nathan) Grant. Cherished Grandfather of Joshua, Jacob, and Lucilia. Also surviving are sisters Susan (James) Randall and Ellen (Joe) Morales, father-in-law Arthur (Rita) Cain, mother-in-law Phyllis Cain, brother-in-law Bo (Sue) Cain, and sister-in-law Tammy Davis. Cherished Godson Jaden and nephews Andrew, Brandon, Cameron, Chris, CJ, Christopher, Evan, Jason (Patrice), Jonathan, JR (Kaitie), Mason, Matthew, Reid, and Teagan. Nieces Addy, Alexis, Allie, Amanda (Jamie), Angela (Timothy), Aubrey, Becki (Jeffrey), Crystal (Thomas), Gillian, Katie, Laney, Madilyn, Makenzie, Taylor, and his Cera, who gave him his nickname of "Uncle One More".

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Bruno and Loretta Miller; brothers Michael (Peggy) and Richard Miller; sister Mary (James) Griegel.

Joe loved his Village of Lansing, and the charity work he did. He was a former member of The Lansing Knights of Columbus #3540. He was a current member of The Son's of the American Legion Post #697 in Lansing and a very active member of the Lansing Copper Mugger's.