Joseph Michael Raker

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Michael Raker, 46, formerly of Crown Point died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 20, 2020 of a heart attack at his home in Oklahoma City, OK. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Raker, step children: Gabi, Alicia (Aaron) Toothman, and Jared of Harrisburg, IL, and Adrianna of Dwight, IL. Also survived by his mother, Elaine (Wayne) Raker of Crown Point, IN, father, Randall (Jan) Raker of Wellford, SC; sister, Tiffany (Jeremy) Irving, of Valparaiso; sister, Stacy (Mike) Howlett of Chicago; also surviving two grandchildren, nieces, nephew, several uncles, aunts, cousins and many good friends.

Cremation was handled by Corbett Funeral and Cremation, Oklahoma City, OK. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

