WHITING, IN - Joseph Michael Sudar, Ret. C.F.D., late of Whiting, IN and formerly of South Chicago, passed away on March 20, 2020. Much loved son of late Joseph and late Katarina (nee Perpich). Adored brother of late Anthony "Packy", late George "GiGi", late Johnny, late Steve, late Mary, late Pauline, and late Anne. Beloved husband of late Rose (nee Yergovich) Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, and Great-great uncle of Everly Grace, Sydney Rose, Charlotte Lynn, and James Maverick with whom they spent many breakfast dates at Johnel's Restaurant. Dear Friend to many - especially neighbors Buck and Judy.