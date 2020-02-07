Joseph Michael Vossberg

Joseph Michael Vossberg

{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Joseph Michael Vossberg, age 51, of Hobart, passed away February 3, 2020. He attended Hobart High School and worked as an engineer at US Steel for over 25 years. Joe was past President of Hobart Jaycees and was very involved with their activities. He gave back to the community and people of Hobart in so many ways. He will be greatly missed.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, George O. Vossberg; mother, Mary E. Vossberg (nee Reed); sister, Susan A. McCoy-Falatic. He is survived by his daughters: Kerstin and Ashley Vossberg, and their mother, Julie Vossberg; siblings: George Vossberg, Carolyn Vossberg and Julie Vossberg- Smith.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 12:00-6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Private funeral service will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiana Parks National Resources Foundation, https://www.indianarf.org/get-involved. www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts