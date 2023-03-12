VALPARAISO - Joseph Micheal Clifford was born June 9, 1929. He attended St Paul's Catholic School and graduated Valparaiso High School in 1948. Joe became a bricklayer in 1949 then entered the U.S. Army in 1951. In 1953, Joe married Dora Giftos who survives along with their children Deborah (Bill) Morrisroe, J. Micheal (Cheryl Hewlett), Gilbert (Kathy Witmer), Dean (Donna Rudolph), Doreena (Jack) Corley. Grandchildren Karin Morrisroe, Kelly (Ronnie) Elliott; Jeremy (Brandi) Clifford; Ashley and Michele Clifford; James, Christopher Clifford and Jennifer (Clifford) Davis; Devin (Paige) Corley, Wesley Corley and Kacie Corley. Great-grandchildren Trey and Madison Elliott; Jaxon Clifford, Layna, Kaia and Paxton Miller; Jaida and Xavier Mack; Landen, Mason, Jackson, Kameryn and Benjerman Clifford, Brantlee Whitmire Clifford, Dixie, Eli and Quinn Davis; Aubree, Rowan and Kida Corley. And numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe started Clifford Masonry and Clifford Stone Company in March 1954 and served the community for over 60 years. He was one of the first tradesmen involved with Christmas in April when it started. Joe was a very active member in the Mason Contractors Association and Porter County Builders for many years. Joe was also a member of St. Paul's Men's Club, American Legion, Lions, Elks and a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Church where he hung the statue of Jesus. Joe worked until he was 85 years old, then split his time between Valparaiso, IN and Naples, FL.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, George and Audrey, his siblings: Paul Clifford, Ruth Vet, Helen Thompson and Eugene Clifford, his granddaughter Cassie (Clifford) Miller, his great-granddaughter, Josslyn Miller and his nephew, Terry Clifford. The staff at Addison Pointe Health & Rehab and Dunes Hospice are truly Angels.

Meet with the family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN with Rev. Douglas Mayer and Rev. Gerald Schweitzer con-celebrating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso, IN. 219-462-3125.