HAMMOND, IN - Joseph N. 'Chopper' Bray Jr., age 70, of Hammond passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at home. He is survived by one sister, Sarah Upshaw of Hammond; one brother, Henry J. Bray of Cleveland. OH; one son, Anthrice B. Bray of Merrillville; three daughters: Areletta (Steven) Ginn of Indianapolis, Sparkle Box of Munster and Kevinna R. Bray of Hammond and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Hattie and Joe Bray, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902 Alexander Avenue East Chicago Rev. Dr. Justin C. Kidd, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 Antioch Baptist Church from 9:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Bray family during their time of loss.