Joseph N. Czmiel

DYER, IN - Joseph N. Czmiel, age 37, of Dyer, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He is survived by his father Ted Czmiel; siblings: David, Deborah (Deb), and Ted Czmiel Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife Andrea Czmiel, mother Sophie DeBella, and sister Sarah Czmiel.

Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller, 1920 Hart St in Dyer, on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.; with a funeral on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial Skyline Memorial Cemetery.

Joe liked to camp, cook, fish, garden, and doing anything adventurous he could find outdoors. He loved animals and enjoyed competing with his dad in powerlifting competitions. www.fagenmiller.com