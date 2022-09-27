CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph N. McCormick, age 50, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of St. John, IN passed peacefully with his wife and son by his side on September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph L. McCormick; his grandmother, Carmen McCormick; his grandmother; Maria Lozano Ramos; his grandfather, Alfredo Ramos. Joseph is survived by his wife, Irasema Garcia McCormick; his son, Jordan McCormick; his mother, Maria (Julie) McCormick; his siblings: Jeff (Trinity) McCormick, Joanne Kreith; uncle, Ulysses (Linda) McCormick; nieces, nephews, and cousins that he adored, as well as friends that he viewed as family.

For those that knew him, Joe was larger than life. He was always all about family first and welcoming friends as part of his family. Joe studied culinary arts, financial services (Metlife), and spent the last 14 years as a Realtor alongside his brother Jeff at McCormick Real Estate Inc. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially for his dog, Sasha. Joe was passionate and loved watching his son train/compete in karate and was instrumental in his son's journey to national and world championships. He enjoyed training and competing himself and was an active parent participating at Hohman Karate Do. Joe was an avid sports fan, enjoyed playing cards with friends, and was excited to prepare his own cuisine creations for family and friends.