SEPT. 05, 1934 – JAN. 25, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Joseph Nagy Sr., age 87, of Hammond entered into eternal life on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
He is survived by three children: Joseph Jr. (Karen) Nagy, Steven Nagy, and Holly (Rick) Ramirez; ten grandchildren: Michealene (Alan) Zarach, Emily Smith, Maddy, Haley and Zoe Canfield, Jennifer (Josh) Ranostay, Stephanie (Jared) Haren, Sara (Gary) Small, Nicole (Sgt. 1st. Class Mike) Burke and Alex Ramirez; nine great-grandchildren: Cecilia Burke, Trevor Burke, Cole Ramirez, Julian Ranostay, Tanner Haren, Henley Haren, Oliver and Charlotte Zarach, Reagen Small; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rosalie "Maya" Nagy; parents: Stefan and Margita Nagy.
Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. Private cremation will follow.
Joseph is a longtime resident of the region living here since 1962. He was born in Lucenec, Czechoslavak Republic. He immigrated to Hammond and became a citizen of the United States on February 14, 1963. Joseph then served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Joseph was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hessville. He retired from Inland Steel after working for 34 years, until 1985. In his free time, he loved bowling, tennis, ping-pong or as he called it table tennis, walking around Dowling Park and fishing. In the early 60's he was a regional finalist for the Olympics (soccer) but due to an injury he was unable to fulfill that dream.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or