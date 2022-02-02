Joseph Nagy Sr.

Joseph is a longtime resident of the region living here since 1962. He was born in Lucenec, Czechoslavak Republic. He immigrated to Hammond and became a citizen of the United States on February 14, 1963. Joseph then served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Joseph was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hessville. He retired from Inland Steel after working for 34 years, until 1985. In his free time, he loved bowling, tennis, ping-pong or as he called it table tennis, walking around Dowling Park and fishing. In the early 60's he was a regional finalist for the Olympics (soccer) but due to an injury he was unable to fulfill that dream.