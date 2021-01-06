Joseph Owen Goodnight

Joseph Owen Goodnight was born on October 22, 1940, and died on January 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa J. Goodnight (Lee Rademacher); and son, Patrick J. Goodnight (Ellen Vandivier); granddaughters, Hannah Goodnight Rademacher, Liza Goodnight and Paige Goodnight; brother, James R. Goodnight (Carolyn); and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his wife, Nancy E. (Webber) Goodnight; parents, Bonnie and Herschell Goodnight; and brother, Fredrick (Ruth) Goodnight.

Joe graduated from Lebanon High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana State University. He taught at Gavit High School in Hammond, IN, for many years where he was also the head boys' golf and tennis coach. After leaving teaching, Joe opened Goodnight Real Estate in Schererville, IN, and later Midwest Appraisal Service. Some of his happiest moments were being on the golf course with his friends and family, playing at Lake Hills Golf Course and later at Sherwood Golf Course. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was a member of St. Michael Parish in Schererville, IN.

Private burial will take place at St. Michael Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Purdue Northwest's Golf Scholarship. Donations can be made to the Purdue Northwest's Golf Scholarship at Purdue Northwest, Institutional Advancement, 2200 169th St., Hammond, IN 46323, or at pnw.edu/givenow using the "In Memory" dropdown with his name. Please make donations payable to Purdue Northwest and write on the memo line, in memory of Joseph Goodnight. www.fagenmiller.com