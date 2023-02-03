CEDAR LAKE - Joseph P. "Joe, Papa" Tracy, age 82. Late of Cedar Lake, Indiana formerly of Crown Point and the East Side. Passed away January 30, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo Tracy for 58 years. Loving father of Patti (Kevin) Noble and Joe (Stacie) Tracy. Cherished grandfather of Tracci Fisher, David Fisher, and Camden Tracy. Dearest brother of late Jack (Ana Cvetovich) Tracy, Mark (Debbie) Oganovich, Pam (Ron) Jansky, Candy (Rick) Baker. Dear brother-in-law of Pat (Jack) Aichele, Barbara (late Len) Czajkowski, Betty Rocha, Kathy (late George) Chorak, Debbie (late Jim Ward) O'Connor, and Jim (Pam) Pertll. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Veteran of the US Army. Joe was a retired pipefitter and member of Pipefitters Union Local #597 and an avid golfer.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.). Inurnment St. Mary Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com