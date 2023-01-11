EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joseph P. "Pat" Kelly age 79, of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margie Kelly (nee Anguiano); dear daughters, Stacy (Terry) Ruiz and Krista (Eric) Alshouse; precious grandchildren, Jason Alshouse and Selena Ruiz; sister, Mary Ann (Gene) Henke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Vione Kelly, and brothers James (Barbara) Kelly, Martin (Bernadine) Kelly, Charles (Lynne) Kelly, and Michael Kelly.

Pat was a United States Marines veteran. He was a member of Teamsters Local 142 and for 60 years a member of Goodfellows Club 174. He was an over the road trucker for a number of years and enjoyed history, motorcycles, and the Chicago Bears. He was known for his big personality, sense of humor, and generosity. He will be dearly missed and cherished by all who loved him.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Service Celebrating Pat's Life will be held at 7:00 PM with Deacon Ray Helfen officiating. A Burial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, January 16, 2023 DIRECTLY AT Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421. If attending the burial, please arrive at the cemetery one half hour before the start of services. In lieu of flowers please buy yourself a scratch off or make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com