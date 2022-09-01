SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph "Pat" Patrick Logue, Jr., age 74, of Schererville, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jackie Logue (nee Barlog); children: Yvette (Thomas) Strayer and Austin (Candice) Logue; precious grandchildren: McKenna and Ian Strayer, Adeline and Joseph Logue; brother, Todd Logue; in-laws, Roman (Lynn) Barlog and Mark (Margaret) Barlog; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his siblings: Gene (still living, Marg) Logue, Sharon Logue, and Stephen Logue; and in-laws, Jim (still living, Linda) and Greg Barlog.

Pat graduated from Elkhart Institute of Technology in 1967 in Dental Technology. He was a Dental Technician for 55 years and owned J L Dental in Griffith. Pat was the former president of Certified Dental Labs of Indiana. Pat and his wife were devoted members of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville as Eucharistic Ministers. He was an avid golfer, bowler and sports fan. He cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago White Sox and Bears. Pat was a youth baseball and basketball coach for many years. He was a music trivia enthusiast and known for his sense of humor. He also loved to travel and enjoyed his many trips with his family to the beach. Pat was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished his time with them. He will be dearly missed.