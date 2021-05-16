Joseph Patrick Bogusz

Joe came of age (becoming a "Park Boy") in the Independence Park neighborhood of Munster, IN. He loved Silver Strand Beach where he lived for many years in Oxnard, CA with the love of his life, Jerry Ann May and Justin May who he loved as his son. Joe loved his family including his brothers and sisters: Michael (Jane) Bogusz (who preceded Joe in death), Kathleen (Michael) Arndt, Mathew (Janice) Bogusz, Eileen (Neil) Schechner, Charles (Marci) Bogusz and Tom Bogusz, and many Bogusz and Blanchard cousins. He was the favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews: Jill Behling, Rebecca (Ken) Fuehring, Renee (Tony) Gonzales, Jessica (Robert) Butler, Zack (Amanda) Arndt, Ian (Abby) Arndt, Nathan (Guin) Bogusz, Kyle Bogusz, Adam (Beth) Schechner, Jake Bogusz, Noah Bogusz, Dylan Bogusz and Sierra Bogusz. He had only begun to reel in his many grand nieces and nephews.

Joe loved his work as a General Contractor and Wood Craftsman. He trained and gave livelihoods to many. If you were lost, homeless, or jobless, Joe would take you in and provide a room, employment, and comfort. He entertained many family and friends on the beach and elsewhere as a talented harmonica player and always generous host. If you were his friend, you knew he would do anything for you. He had the soul of an artist, was always learning and pursuing his dreams. In the end, he lived his best life with those he loved, near the Pacific Ocean and his beloved beach doing what he loved.