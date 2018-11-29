CHANDLER, AZ - Joseph Paul Hickman, 64, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his home in Chandler, AZ. Joe was born December 9, 1953, in Hammond, IN.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl. He is also survived by daughter Alicia Miller, her husband Scott and their two children: daughter Amy Vadovic, her husband Matt and their child, son Joseph Hickman, his partner Tori Prosen and their two children: son Ryan Hickman and his child; brother Bruce Hickman; sister Linda Blank and husband Paul; sister Rhonda Fields and husband Rod; and sister Sheryl Wright and husband Donnie. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Fleur Hickman, as well as his brother Robert Hickman and sister-in-law Mitzi Hickman.
Joe worked as the Director of Maintenance in Hammond and Valparaiso School Districts.
Services will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the SMS Research Foundation in support of his granddaughter. Donations can be made online at www.smsresearchfoundation.org.