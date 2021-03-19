Joseph Pavlik

Ten years ago, I gave you a hug and a kiss and told you I love you. You hugged me back and said, I love you too. Then I watched you fly into the sky. I wish so so much you would not have gotten on that plane! You would still be here today. I think about you everyday. It feels like yesterday you were taken away. You were my best friend and you were always there for me! Until we meet again, I will hold on to all the wonderful memories you gave me while you were here.