Joseph Pavlik

Joseph Pavlik

Joseph Pavlik

Joseph Pavlik

June 26, 1987 — March 19, 2011

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON JOSEPH PAVLIK ON HIS TENTH YEAR IN HEAVEN

Ten years ago, I gave you a hug and a kiss and told you I love you. You hugged me back and said, I love you too. Then I watched you fly into the sky. I wish so so much you would not have gotten on that plane! You would still be here today. I think about you everyday. It feels like yesterday you were taken away. You were my best friend and you were always there for me! Until we meet again, I will hold on to all the wonderful memories you gave me while you were here.

I miss you so much! I Love You more than anything in the world! You will always be in my heart Forever and Ever!

Love always always, Mom

