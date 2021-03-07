Joseph Peter "Joe" Sus, Jr. passed away suddenly on March 3, 2021. Loving husband of Gina (nee Moskowitz). Proud father of Clare and Joey. Adored brother of Melanie Sus (Randy Weir) and Michele (Todd, Sr.) McKechnie. Cherished uncle of Todd Jr., Carter, Ava, Emma and Karly. Treasured nephew of Aunt Jane, Uncle Henry and Aunt Joy. Beloved son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Harriet. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL 60646. Due to covid restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home and only 50 people will be allowed in the chapel at one time. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held privately at Old St. Patrick's Church. Entombment St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Clare and Joey's educational fund. More info 773-736-3833. www.smithcorcoran.com