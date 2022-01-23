SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joseph Pisarski, age 82. Late of Schererville, Indiana formerly of South Holland, Illinois. Passed away January 21, 2022. Beloved husband of Bernadine (nee Witulski) for 62 years; Loving father of Kathryn Zanfei, Jeffrey (Christine) Pisarski, and Timothy (Dawn) Pisarski; Cherished grandfather of Thomas (Jenn) Vespa Jr., Nicholas (Samantha) Vespa, Lauren, Jason, Timothy, Paolo Zanfei, and Kiara Zanfei; Dearest brother of Richard (JoAnn) Pisarski and the late Adrienne (late Arthur) Danko. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Angeline Pisarski; in-laws: Carmella and Mitchell Witulski; and brother-in-law, Mitchell Witulski. Joe graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1957. Joe had a love of real estate and construction, ultimately owning multiple companies. He retired as a well-known residential developer and home builder. During his retirement years, Joe could be found enjoying the Northwoods of Wisconsin where he built a family retreat. One of Joe's greatest accomplishments was providing a lifetime of great memories for his entire family. He will be missed.