WHITING, IN - Joseph R. Dado, 74 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He was the beloved husband of the late Gayle D. (Gyure) Dado who passed away October 1, 2011; loving father of Debra Dado, Joseph Dado, Suzanne (John Pramuk) Dado and Michael Dado; cherished grandpa of Joey, Stella, Crystal, Jake, Booker and Cecilia; dearest brother of Scott Dado and Patty (Jack) Enright; dear brother-in-law of Chloe (Allen) Pokraki, Delilah Gyure and Kevin Gyure; proud uncle to several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, concluding with a service at 7:00p.m. with Pastor C. James Facklam, presiding; cremation to follow. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of Sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joe Dado was born on August 21, 1945 to Joseph and Marjorie (Bayus) Dado. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1963. He was a retiree of the Ironworker's Local 395 and proudly wore his 50 year pin. A member of the American Slovak Club, Joe enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Devoted to his family, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry or to the Whiting "Gimmer Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box, 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.