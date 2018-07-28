GRIFFITH, IN - Joseph R. Finck age 55 of Griffith, IN, passed away suddenly July 24, 2018, while on a Hoka Hey Challenge motor cycle run.
He is survived by his Fiancée Myrna Pedraza, daughter Allysa Samantha Finck, daughter Kristen Marcum; three grandchildren Chloe, Ashton, Savanah; three step sons Marcus, Michael, Matthew; two granddaughters Cassidy and Lilliana; his mother Bernice Finck; three brothers Jeff Finck, James (Theresa) Finck, John (Fiancée Shelly) Finck; eight nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews, many aunts and uncles, preceded in death by his father Robert Finck in 2010.
Funeral services will held Monday July 30, 2018, 10:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday July 29, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Joseph was a Union Steward for Teamster Local 710 worked for UPS for over 30 years, also worked for Chicago Studio City 727 Teamster; he was a member of NRA and Valparaiso Pistol and Rifle Club. In lieu of flowers memorial donation to Leukemia Research Foundation . www.kuiperfh.com