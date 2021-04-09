Joseph R. Pluchinsky

Sept. 3, 1968 — Apr. 3, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Joseph R. Pluchinsky, 52, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Walt and Ann Pluchinsky; brother, Michael (Brenda) Pluchinsky; sister, Christine (Schooner) Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Karin Pluchinsky; nieces: Delaney Fitzgerald, Ruby Pluchinsky, Macy Pluchinsky and Madison Pluchinsky; and nephews, Dalton Fitzgerald, Brayden Pluchinsky and Nicholas Pluchinsky.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Pluchinsky.

Joe graduated from Merrillville High School in 1988 and went on to receive his associate degree in aircraft maintenance technology from Vincennes University. He worked for various airlines across the country as an airplane mechanic. Joe had a love for music ever since he was young and was an avid guitarist. In more recent years, Joe became an avid photographer, focusing on nature and wildlife.

Funeral services will be private for the family with inurnment at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.