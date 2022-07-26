DYER - Joseph R. Pyrz, age 92, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away July 16, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Jagielski; nephew, Pete (Diane) Pyrz; and several nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; dear helper, Laura (Sam) Basile.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with a visitation at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.