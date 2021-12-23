Joseph R. Sarbentas, III

Joe lived a blooming and blessed life. He was adored by friends and family who cherished his unmeasurable love, patience, humor, and kindness. He was the best husband, father, grandfather(papa), and friend. Joe was an accomplished electrician who spent 30 years employed with LaSalle Steel, Hammond, IN. and 13 years with Oldenburgs, Iron River, MI. He said, " I am a jack of all trades," but was an expert electrician. Joe met Deborah Serbentas in September of 74' and knew he wanted to spend his life with her. Joe and Deb were inseparable. They took many trips together. He put his family first and was very proud of his children. Although he was a man of few words, we will forever remember his loving acts. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, football, basketball, bowling, his fantasy leagues, and his Friday music night's. Joe especially loved spending game nights laughing with family and friends. He was the most generous and loving man ever and would give you the shirt off his back. He waited all his life to retire and spend his days up in Michigan with his wife. He loved his land and his animals. He took pride in keeping his lawn perfect. He is flying high now and looking down on all he knew, smiling and waiting for the day to see us all again. He will be greatly missed, but he would want us all to be happy and there for each other.