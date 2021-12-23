Joseph R. Serbentas, III
Sept. 17, 1953 - Dec. 16, 2021
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI - Joseph R. Serbentas, III, age 68 of Crystal Falls, MI, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born September 17, 1953, in Hammond, Indiana, son of the late Joseph II and Margaret (Keddie) Serbentas. Joseph grew up in Hammond and was a graduate of Hammond High School, class of 1971. Following graduation, he attended Purdue University Calumet. Joseph married Deborah Michalewicz on April 5, 1975, at St. John Bosco Church, Hammond, IN.
Joe lived a blooming and blessed life. He was adored by friends and family who cherished his unmeasurable love, patience, humor, and kindness. He was the best husband, father, grandfather(papa), and friend. Joe was an accomplished electrician who spent 30 years employed with LaSalle Steel, Hammond, IN. and 13 years with Oldenburgs, Iron River, MI. He said, "I am a jack of all trades," but was an expert electrician. Joe met Deborah Serbentas in September of 74' and knew he wanted to spend his life with her. Joe and Deb were inseparable. They took many trips together. He put his family first and was very proud of his children. Although he was a man of few words, we will forever remember his loving acts. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, football, basketball, bowling, his fantasy leagues, and his Friday music night's. Joe especially loved spending game nights laughing with family and friends. He was the most generous and loving man ever and would give you the shirt off his back. He waited all his life to retire and spend his days up in Michigan with his wife. He loved his land and his animals. He took pride in keeping his lawn perfect. He is flying high now and looking down on all he knew, smiling and waiting for the day to see us all again. He will be greatly missed, but he would want us all to be happy and there for each other.
Survivors include his loving wife, Deborah Serbentas; three sons: Joseph (Tricia) Serbentas, Iron River, MI, Raymond (Paula) Cartersville, GA; and Michael (Rika) Serbentas, Sparta, WI; one daughter, Jaimee (Timothy) Keilman, Hammond, IN; three brothers, John (Cathy) Serbentas, Hammond, IN, James (Barbara) Serbentas, Fair Oaks, IN, and Sonny Serbentas, Chicago, IL; two sisters: Margaret Jean (Peter) Lenzo, Hammond, IN and Dorothy Renee (Lecil "Butch") Martin, Hammond, IN; grandchildren: Kylee (Max) Darr, Katarina Serbentas, Raymond Serbentas, Cara Serbentas, Marcos Serbentas, Sherri Laity, Tyler Laity, Kenji Serbentas, Leona Serbentas, and Koden Serbentas.
Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, 5:00 p.m. at St. Mary Church. Rev. Theodore Mens will officiate. Flower donations should be sent to the church.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Joseph's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Crystal Falls, MI, to honor Joseph's legacy of life.