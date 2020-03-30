Joseph Ranke

Joseph Louis Ranke, lived his 90 years in Northwest Indiana and passed away March 26, 2020 in Georgia. Patriarch of a very large family, he is survived by: Joe (Paula) Ranke of Georgia, Bettie (Larry) Dittberner of Wisconsin, Karen (Randy) Massena, Rhonda Wison (Craig), Karen (Alex) Prpa, Lisa (Robert) Winn, Joseph (Sandy) Klimczyk, James (Ginger) Klimczyk, all of Northwest Indiana. Blessed with 34 grandkids, 66 great-grandkids, 13 and great-great-grandkids. Preceded in death by wife Ella Bliss 1969, Marilyn Grogan 2020; children: Diane (Jerry) Corley, Linda(Bill) Harness, Tom and Patsy Hardesty, Gerald Klimczyk; and four siblings.