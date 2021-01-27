Joseph Rizzardo

Feb. 23, 1930 — Jan. 25, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph Rizzardo, 90, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 23, 1930, in East Chicago, IN, to the late John and Rosa Rizzardo.

He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Rizzardo (nee Banina), and they were married for 65 years. Joe was the loving father to: Nancy (Spike) Mezo, John (Jacquelyn) Rizzardo, Robin (Edwin) Valle, Amy (Mike) Ambrozich and Missi (Artie) Rogers. Grandfather to: Rick Mezo, Jim (Julia) Mezo, Christopher Matson, Tim (Rachel) Matson, Stephanie Rizzardo, Kaytee (Matthew) Kruse, Nick Ambrozich, Joey Ambrozich, Katelynn Rogers and AJ Rogers; and great grandfather to: Blake Mezo, Kaitlyn Mezo, Nora Mezo, Violet Mezo and Emma Kruse.

Joe was a member of the U.S. Army and served valiantly in the Korean War in some of the fiercest battles. He served the City of East Chicago as a firefighter, earning the rank of assistant chief and retired after 38 years of service. Joe was a member of Villa Cesare Lodge #27. He was also a member of American Legion Post 369 and a member of St Andrew's Parish in Merrillville, IN. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to the Korean War reunions and reminiscing with his friends who he served with.