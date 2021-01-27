Joseph Rizzardo
Feb. 23, 1930 — Jan. 25, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph Rizzardo, 90, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 23, 1930, in East Chicago, IN, to the late John and Rosa Rizzardo.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Rizzardo (nee Banina), and they were married for 65 years. Joe was the loving father to: Nancy (Spike) Mezo, John (Jacquelyn) Rizzardo, Robin (Edwin) Valle, Amy (Mike) Ambrozich and Missi (Artie) Rogers. Grandfather to: Rick Mezo, Jim (Julia) Mezo, Christopher Matson, Tim (Rachel) Matson, Stephanie Rizzardo, Kaytee (Matthew) Kruse, Nick Ambrozich, Joey Ambrozich, Katelynn Rogers and AJ Rogers; and great grandfather to: Blake Mezo, Kaitlyn Mezo, Nora Mezo, Violet Mezo and Emma Kruse.
Joe was a member of the U.S. Army and served valiantly in the Korean War in some of the fiercest battles. He served the City of East Chicago as a firefighter, earning the rank of assistant chief and retired after 38 years of service. Joe was a member of Villa Cesare Lodge #27. He was also a member of American Legion Post 369 and a member of St Andrew's Parish in Merrillville, IN. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to the Korean War reunions and reminiscing with his friends who he served with.
Rooting for the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team and Notre Dame football was a source of fun and frustration depending on how their season was going. He was a master handyman and could fix or repair anything. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. Nothing was more important than being surrounded by his kids and grandkids. When it came time to get away, it was to his favorite place which was his cottage on Great Bear Lake. There you could find him in his boat searching for the next big catch! Joe will be remembered for the guidance he provided, his wise advice and the way he lived his life with honor, kindness and integrity.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice of the Calumet Area particularly, Kayne Boylint, who cared for both Joe and Elaine. They would also like to thank Dr. Michael Tallarico, his oncologist, for his kindness and care during Joe's cancer battle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN, with the Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Joseph will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Those attending visitation and Mass are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com