HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph Robert Pressnell passed away on October 21, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Lauri Bartell, Mary Angela Winarski, Roesanne Lundblade, and Joseph and his wife (Rhonda) Pressnell. Grandchildren: April, Chris, Kelly, Joey. Kevin, Cory, Gary Jr., Hollyann, Trevor, Sarah, Erica, and Lori; great-grandchildren: Anthony, Angel, Jose Jr., Julien, Ava, Isabel, Cole, Lexi, Angelique, Kayla, Christian, and Olivia; His special nurse Jill Segura; and Dave Sisiak.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene; and granddaughter Terah; and sons-in-law: Dickie Bartell and John Winarski.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church in Highland, IN. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at St. James Church.

Joe was a veteran of the US Airforce, a retired postman in Munster and a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church. He was a true race fan of Illiana Speedway for over 60 years.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME

219-322-6616