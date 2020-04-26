ST. JOHN, IN - Joseph Rosario Codespoti of St. John, Indiana born March 22, 1933 in Gary, Indiana passed away on April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Ensalaco) for 67 years. His family was most important to him. Loving father of Beth Codespoti, JoEllyn (Neil) Goodman, Loren (Brian) Linton, and Joseph Scott (Melissa) Codespoti. Devoted grandfather of Jenna (Benjamin) Wright, Kylie (Ward) Nelson, Stephen (Lina) Stults, Courtney (Joe) Klenoski, Stephanie (Gian) Linton, Megan (Jake) Woloshin, Maurice Goodman, Hana Goodman, Ari Codespoti, and Eli Codespoti. Cherished great grandfather of Angela and Morgan Stults and Jackson Wright. Loved by nieces, nephews, and many cousins in the United States, France, Italy, Australia, as well as countless friends. Preceded in death by his parents Rosario and Jennie Barrisa; brother John Codespoti; mother-in-law and father-in-law Matthew and Mayme Ensalaco.

He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High school, class of 1952. Joe was a Korean War veteran. He was a retired general foreman of United States Steel. Joe was ordained in the first class of deacons in the diocese in 1981. As a deacon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary, Deacon Joe formed many bonds and touched numerous lives throughout his rich years of service. Across parishes, through Cursillos, in prison ministries, and most recently as one of the most beloved deacons at St. John the Evangelist Parish. He lived as a visible witness of the Gospel and the love of Christ. He was supported throughout his ministry by his loving wife, Theresa. Joe and his wife loved to travel. They visited 49 out of 50 states, made 13 trips to Europe that included seeing family in France and Italy as well as two trips to Australia to visit cousins. Joe was a jogger and handyman who loved nature.