DYER, IN – Joseph S. Arent, age 88, of Dyer, Indiana passed away October 3, 2022. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL.