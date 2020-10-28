Joseph S. Burzynski

LEOMINSTER, MA — Joseph S. Burzynski died on October 22, 2020, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Regina Burzynski, and his two daughters, Jennifer and Elizabeth. Joe also leaves his sister, Marlene Markovich and her husband Gerald of Munster, Indiana, as well as his son-in-law and granddaughter, Michael and Katharine Jablonski. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Alfreda Burzynski, and leaves many longtime friends and family members in Indiana.

Joe was a proud Vietnam veteran and earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 as a C.I.D. agent during his years of service in the U.S. Army. His distinguished military career included serving in the Old Guard and providing security detail to dignitaries such as Dick Cheney and Gen. Schwarzkopf. Joe was also fond of saying that he never earned a medal for good behavior.

Joe's most important job came in 2002 when he became "Papa Joe" and he spent much of his time watching Katie play sports and bragging about her to everyone he met. In retirement, Joe enjoyed fishing, going to the gym and John Wayne movies. He was also a loyal Notre Dame football and Bruins hockey fan.