PORTAGE, IN - Joseph S. Piazza, age 81, of Portage, IN passed away on September 4, 2018. He was born on May 12, 1937 to Sam and Wanda Piazza.
Joseph is survived by his mother; sons, Joe (Diana) Piazza Jr. and Andrew (Melissa) Piazza; grandson, Joseph J. Piazza. He is preceded in death by his father; brothers, Jerome and Sam Piazza.
Joseph was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE, CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.