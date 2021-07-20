 Skip to main content
Joseph Sedor

ST. JOHN - Joseph Sedor, age 88 of St. John, IN passed away July 7, 2021. He was born in East Chicago, IN and a long-time resident of Cedar Lake, IN.

Joseph was an avid hunter and stamp collector, a Veteran of the US Navy, National Defense and China Service Citation. Joseph was employed at RT Skewes Trucking and Inland Steel Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maureen (Harms) Sedor; parents Stephen Sedor and Julia Bockoros Sedor; brother Steve "Pic" Sedor.

Joseph is survived by his brotherS: Edward (Jacqueline) Sedor and Frank (Judith) Sedor; nieces: Cynthia (Christopher) Spicker, Cathleen Norton, Karen (Jerry) Kershner, Julia Sedor, Maria Linda (John) Lopez; nephews: Steve Sedor, Michael Sedor, Christopher (Karen) Sedor, Paul (Darleen) Sedor; many grand nieces and nephews.

A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

