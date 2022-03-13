Joseph Stanley Gadzala

Joseph retired from Linde Union Carbide Corporation. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed gardening, taking care of the house, watching the birds outside and watching the Wheel of Fortune. He also was talented with many skills. Joseph was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago, IN and missed it dearly when he was no longer able to attend. Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and dear friend to many who were blessed to know him. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten, and will remain in our hearts. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com