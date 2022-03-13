EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joseph Stanley Gadzala, age 95, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, peacefully at home with his daughter, Patty (Caregiver) by his side.
Joseph is the father of five children: Kathleen (Alex) Miklas, Bernadette (Darryl) Mihailovich, Mary Ann Kukla, Joseph Anthony Gadzala, and Patricia Gadzala; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Gadzala; grandson, Steven M. Mihailovich; parents: Stanley and Anna Gadzala; brother, Frank Gadzala; sister, Bernice A. De Paula.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating, also the American Legion Allied Post #369 will conduct military honors.
Joseph retired from Linde Union Carbide Corporation. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed gardening, taking care of the house, watching the birds outside and watching the Wheel of Fortune. He also was talented with many skills. Joseph was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago, IN and missed it dearly when he was no longer able to attend. Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and dear friend to many who were blessed to know him. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten, and will remain in our hearts. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com