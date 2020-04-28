Joseph Stephen Somodi

He was an amazing father to his surviving eleven children: Stephen Somodi, Frank (Pamela) Somodi, Michael (Shirley) Somodi, John (Andrea) Somodi, William Somodi, Barbara (William) Bennett, Elizabeth (David) Schuster, Andrea Lipson, Mary Somodi, Julianna (David) Patricoski and Andrew (Amanda) Somodi; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Survived, of his 14 brothers and sisters, by Margaret (late Richard) Effler, Rita (late Charles) Barcas, Arpad (late Carolyn) Somodi, and Lawrence Somodi; sister-in-law Delores (late William) Somodi. He had a long and dedicated career of 45 years as a Locomotive Engineer for New York Central/Conrail/Amtrak. Joseph was a character larger than life. He was a life-long student of history and geography. His gardening was more than just a hobby to his family and friends. He was an avid train enthusiast. He passed down more than just his Hungarian heritage, enviable work ethic, and vast wealth of knowledge and skill. He loved his coffee and chocolate donuts - and his willingness to share these and good conversation knew no bounds. He is honored for all this and more by his family, friends, and those whose lives he touched.