OCALA, FL - Joseph (Steve) Boynak, 93 of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully at Cate's House Hospice of Marion County, Florida. His family was at his side for his final days. Joe is formerly from Hobart and Portage, Indiana. He was born in Sagamore, Pennsylvania to the late Emery and Anna Opina Boynak. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married Barbara Jeanne Williamson, and celebrated 61 years together. Jeanne preceded him in death in 2010. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ann Buffone, Agnes Swetkey, Emery Boynak, and Margaret Garrison.
Joe is survived by his sister Paula Kiger of California and his children Gregory (Joyce) Boynak, Pamela (Mark) Hutchins of St. Augustine, FL, and Lisa (Donnie) Walls of Ocala, FL; grandchildren: Andrea (Rich) Vrtikapa of St. Augustine, FL, Joseph (Laurie) Boynak of Valparaiso, IN, Eric (Keiko) Boynak of Japan, Rebecca Hutchins of Mill Valley, CA, and Michael Guess of Ocala, FL. Great grandchildren: Ashley, Maddie, Jack, Allison, Maggie, Momo, Kei, and Nana. Also survived by nephew David (Sharon) Boynak of La Porte, IN, Sandi Boynak of Portage, IN and California nephews and nieces.
Joe graduated from Froebel High School in Gary, Indiana in 1945. Joe was a member of Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart, Indiana for 70 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 454. Joe made his career with United States Steel in Gary, Indiana finishing as Division Manager of Stainless Steel Department. He retired in 1983 after 40 years of service. Joe joined the Navy in 1945 serving 5 years as a Yeoman.
Joe was an avid golfer and loved to fish and the family enjoyed his many fish fries. He never missed a family function and enjoyed watching the Cubs and Bears.
Visitation will begin at 10am on July 10, 2021 at Saint Bridget Catholic Church located at 107 Main Street Hobart, Indiana. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon will follow the service at the church. Donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.