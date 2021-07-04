OCALA, FL - Joseph (Steve) Boynak, 93 of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully at Cate's House Hospice of Marion County, Florida. His family was at his side for his final days. Joe is formerly from Hobart and Portage, Indiana. He was born in Sagamore, Pennsylvania to the late Emery and Anna Opina Boynak. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married Barbara Jeanne Williamson, and celebrated 61 years together. Jeanne preceded him in death in 2010. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ann Buffone, Agnes Swetkey, Emery Boynak, and Margaret Garrison.

Joe is survived by his sister Paula Kiger of California and his children Gregory (Joyce) Boynak, Pamela (Mark) Hutchins of St. Augustine, FL, and Lisa (Donnie) Walls of Ocala, FL; grandchildren: Andrea (Rich) Vrtikapa of St. Augustine, FL, Joseph (Laurie) Boynak of Valparaiso, IN, Eric (Keiko) Boynak of Japan, Rebecca Hutchins of Mill Valley, CA, and Michael Guess of Ocala, FL. Great grandchildren: Ashley, Maddie, Jack, Allison, Maggie, Momo, Kei, and Nana. Also survived by nephew David (Sharon) Boynak of La Porte, IN, Sandi Boynak of Portage, IN and California nephews and nieces.