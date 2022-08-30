WHITING/MERRILLVILLE - Joseph T. Pishkur, 74 of Merrillville, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, August 26, 2022 at Towne Centre, Merrillville. Loving father of Samantha and Joseph; proud grandfather of Elizabeth and Emma; cherished brother of Rita (late Ronald) Pongracz and the late Lawrence (Laura) Pishkur; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joseph Pishkur was born on March 21, 1948 to Joseph M. and Helen (Klapak) Pishkur. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, was a retiree of Unilever (Lever Bros. Co,), Hammond, with over 30 years of service and an avid Chicago White Sox fan until they traded Harold Baines. Devoted to his family, Joseph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400