 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph T. Pishkur

  • 0

WHITING/MERRILLVILLE - Joseph T. Pishkur, 74 of Merrillville, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, August 26, 2022 at Towne Centre, Merrillville. Loving father of Samantha and Joseph; proud grandfather of Elizabeth and Emma; cherished brother of Rita (late Ronald) Pongracz and the late Lawrence (Laura) Pishkur; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joseph Pishkur was born on March 21, 1948 to Joseph M. and Helen (Klapak) Pishkur. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, was a retiree of Unilever (Lever Bros. Co,), Hammond, with over 30 years of service and an avid Chicago White Sox fan until they traded Harold Baines. Devoted to his family, Joseph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts