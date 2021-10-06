Joseph W. Barrick

Feb. 28, 1933 — Sept. 30, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Joseph W. Barrick, age 88, of Highland, IN, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 28, 1933 to the late Joseph J. and Ethel C. (Carlson) Barrick.

He was a retired electrician at LTV Steel. He converted to Catholicism in 1989 and became part of the RCIA team and taught bible classes. He also volunteered at the church food pantry for over 20 years. He attended Calumet College at St. Joseph, and received a Certificate in Religious Studies May 20, 1995. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, spending time and vacations with the family, and Cubs and Bears games. He cared deeply for his family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Roberta "Bobbie" (Woodward) Barrick; four daughters: Barbara, Janet (Joe), Linda, and Jo Anne; sister-in-law, Judy Barrick; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by sister, Marilyn and brothers: Robert and Dennis.

Funeral Mass will be at St. James the Less Catholic Church in Highland, IN on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.