Joseph W. Barrick

In Loving Memory of Joseph W. Barrick

Happy 89th Birthday and Your First Birthday in Heaven. We miss you deeply and know you are with us in spirit.

With all our love, your loving family, wife, Bobbie and daughters, Barbara, Janet, Linda and Jo Anne

