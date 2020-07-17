KENNESAW, GA - Joseph W. Bibler, 95, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA. He was the elder son of Robert L. and Marjorie Bibler born December 5, 1924 in Rochester, IN and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he was baptized into the Christian faith at age 11. Joe went to college for one year before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving in the South Pacific during the last year of WWII aboard the USS Saginaw Bay. After an honorable discharge, he attended Indiana University and earned a BS degree in Business. Joe then attended law school at Valparaiso University where he met the love of his life, Patricia E. Hauter. The two truly became one in 1948 and were married for almost 72 years.